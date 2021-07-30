https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/options-table-new-york-city-considering-vaccine-mandates-restaurants/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that “all options are on the table” when it comes to vaccine mandates.

“We need mandates,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio said his health department has the “power” to mandate vaccines since playing nice and offering incentives is no longer working.

“We’ve tried incentives for months and months…we need something tough at this point. We need mandates. We’ve got to show people,” De Blasio said Friday during an interview on CNN.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Second Eye-Witness Steps Forward — CONFIRMS Capitol Hill Police Killed Trump Supporter Rosanne Boyland Then Attacked Those Who Tried to Save Her (VIDEO)

VIDEO:

.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio says he has the “power” to mandate vaccinations: “We’ve tried incentives… We need mandates. We’ve got to show people.” Wow… pic.twitter.com/WF9SZ9YGzq — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) July 30, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

