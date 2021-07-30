https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/amazon-hit-nearly-1-billion-fine-under-european-privacy-law?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Amazon this week revealed a massive near-$1 billion fine it received from the European Union this month due to allegedly violating EU data protection rules.

The $887 million fine was revealed in a company filing on Friday. The details behind the fine were unclear, but it was reportedly a violation of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Authorities “said Amazon’s processing of personal data didn’t comply with GDPR requirements,” CNN reported on Friday.

The company, meanwhile, told CNN that the ruling “relies on subjective and untested interpretations of European privacy law,” and that “the proposed fine is entirely out of proportion with even that interpretation.”



