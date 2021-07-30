https://babylonbee.com/news/american-people-call-on-capitol-police-to-arrest-all-of-congress-whether-theyre-wearing-a-mask-or-not/

American People Call On Capitol Police To Arrest All Of Congress Whether They’re Wearing A Mask Or Not

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The American people took to the streets on Friday to call on the Capitol Police to arrest all members of Congress whether they were wearing a mask or not.

This surprising development came two days after Nancy Pelosi announced that any House staff or visitors not wearing a mask would be prevented from entering the building, asked to leave, or be arrested.

Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy accused Speaker Pelosi of being a hypocrite when he later said, “Twice today I saw the speaker in a crowded room without a mask, less than 24 hours after imposing the mask mandate.”

Speaker Pelosi then shot back that Rep. McCarthy was a “such a moron” in an escalation of words on Thursday.

“I know you are but what am I?” shot back McCarthy.

“ENOUGH,” shouted the American people on Friday as they peacefully marched in every major American city just as they did throughout all of 2020 in every demonstration for social justice and police reform. Now they are demanding political reform through the common sense arrest and removal of all members of Congress.

At publishing time, many peaceful protesters were carrying signs which read “DEFUND CONGRESS” and “PROTECT OUR SOCIETY FROM CHILDISH SOCIOPATHS” and similar slogans.