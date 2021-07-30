http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5VuvKL0ypYM/

Americans are defying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Chinese coronavirus mask recommendations across country, after the agency burdened citizens with them Tuesday.

According to Axios, few Americans are masking up to meet the demands of the CDC in cities like Gastonia, North Carolina, Des Moines, Iowa, Tampa Bay, Florida, the Twin Cities, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado.

“It’s nowhere near as common as it was in the winter. Attitudes about wearing them are mixed; most people are just fed up with having to be careful and ready to return to normal life,” Axios continued before noting that “there’s a familiar tension between urban and rural areas in this purple state.”

An individual in Missouri told Axios most people will not go back to wearing masks.

“I seriously doubt most people are going back to wearing masks everywhere and staying home. This week, I picked up a pizza in Jane, Missouri and saw no workers or customers wearing masks,” the person stated.

Indeed, the New York Post published an article Thursday which highlights the “pent-up frustration and resentment over the inconvenience” and “loss of freedom” from being forced to wear face coverings:

There is a great deal of pent-up frustration and resentment over the inconvenience, the loss of freedom and the general climate of hectoring that the government’s pandemic response has created. It’s irritating to be lectured by officials who claim to be smarter than you. It’s infuriating to be lectured by government officials who claim to be smarter than you — but clearly aren’t.

The on-again/off-again claims on masks and vaccination are just part of it. Tired of masks? Get vaccinated, they told us. Now they’re saying wear a mask, even if you’ve been vaccinated and even if you’re associating with others who’ve been vaccinated.

And some in the establishment media are beginning to understand President Joe Biden’s surrender to the Chinese coronavirus.

Upon Biden demanding federal employees to either disclose their vaccinated status or receive testing twice a week, Politico questioned, “is weekly Covid testing a reasonable substitute for vaccination?”

A Washington Post reporter also disagreed with Biden’s method of “shaming” or “attacking” the unvaccinated for “not wearing masks.”

“If people are vaccinated, I don’t understand the point of shaming or attacking them for not wearing masks. Democrats or Republicans. Why are we doing this?” Josh Dawsey tweeted Thursday. The Post also published a leaked internal document from the CDC that acknowledges, “The agency must move the goal posts of success in full public view,” while admitting that “people were told they no longer needed to wear masks indoors or outdoors if they had been vaccinated.”

