The U.S. men’s swimming team upset Great Britain on Sunday to win the 4×100 medley relay, putting the finishing touch on an extraordinary run for Americans in the Olympic pools at Tokyo.

The win gave Caeleb Dressel his fifth gold medal, leaving him in elite Olympic company.

He joins Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, as well as East Germany’s Kristin Otto, as the only swimmers to win five golds at a single Olympics. Phelps did it three times.

American swimmers captured more than two dozen medals over the nine days of meets.

American Bobby Finke captured his second gold Sunday, winning the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle race.

On the women’s side, American star Katie Ledecky bid farewell to the Tokyo Games after claiming four medals, two of them gold.

