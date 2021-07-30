https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/30/an-unmasked-president-biden-tells-reporters-in-all-probability-well-have-more-covid-restrictions-photo/

President Joe Biden told reporters this afternoon at the White House that “in all probability” there will be more Covid restrictions on the way:

And then he went on vacation for the weekend:

Does anyone have a count on Biden travel days away from D.C. compared to Trump at this stage in their presidencies?

Well, maybe in Blue states:

***

