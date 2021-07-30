https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/30/an-unmasked-president-biden-tells-reporters-in-all-probability-well-have-more-covid-restrictions-photo/

President Joe Biden told reporters this afternoon at the White House that “in all probability” there will be more Covid restrictions on the way:

As he left the White House for Camp David tonight, President Biden was asked if rougher restrictions on Covid are coming. “In all probability,” he said, but noted that vaccines were on the rise yesterday and in recent days. pic.twitter.com/DBHtynJv3I — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 30, 2021

And then he went on vacation for the weekend:

President Biden is leaving the White House for Camp David and says in response to a question from @weijia about whether Americans should expect more Covid restrictions: “In all probability.” pic.twitter.com/ciBAI2u8DG — Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) July 30, 2021

Does anyone have a count on Biden travel days away from D.C. compared to Trump at this stage in their presidencies?

Shutting down the virus. https://t.co/h3tQO44Ix1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2021

Well, maybe in Blue states:

I was bullish on lockdowns returning at the start of this week. I’m about 40/60 on them now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2021

