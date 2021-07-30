https://noqreport.com/2021/07/30/exclusive-from-arizona-rep-mark-finchem-the-post-federalist-america/

Guest post by Rep. Mark Finchem Post-Federalist America

Have you stopped to ask yourself why the military-industrial complex, the financial-industrial complex, the education-industrial complex, and in fact every major private sector power group has come to favor the Hamiltonian version of a national government over the Jeffersonian federalism version? It’s really a very simple answer, accumulation of power favors the powerful, never mind that whole consent of the governed thing. The framers of our nation saw first hand the disastrous effect that consolidation of power could do and the threat to individual liberty that it posed around the world; most wanted none of it.

But some clung onto the lust for power, which put them in direct conflict with those who believed that distributed power —states rights with discrete, enumerated national government powers for the common defense— was the secrete to protecting freedom while growing a new nation.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Second Eye-Witness Steps Forward — CONFIRMS Capitol Hill Police Killed Trump Supporter Rosanne Boyland Then Attacked Those Who Tried to Save Her (VIDEO)

The seeds of post-federalism were sewn early in the history of our country. One of the earliest manifestations of what has today become the all-out power-grab […]