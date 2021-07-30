https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/30/arrest-her-watch-nancy-pelosi-literally-risk-childrens-lives-for-a-totally-unnecessary-photo-op-video/

Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Capitol Police to arrest staffers and visitors in violation of the House’s renewed mask mandate.

In that case, somebody needs to report Nancy Pelosi ASAP:

How dare she?! And with children present?!

Ho, ho! Hey, hey! How many kids did she kill today?

She particularly wants to punish children and their parents, apparently.

Actually, Nancy Pelosi really did make sure that she could violate the rules she expects other lesser people to follow:

This blatant disregard for science cannot be tolerated.

Nancy Pelosi needs to lead by example. And if that means having herself arrested, so be it.

