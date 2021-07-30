https://thelibertyloft.com/arrests-for-republicans-but-praise-for-democrats/

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, House Republicans protested the most recent decree from Queen Nancy Pelosi that all members in the House must wear a mask. She issued the order and gave Capitol police the order to arrest anyone who does not comply with the order by wearing a mask.

This has led to a distinct line in the Capitol for representatives who face arrest for non-compliance. The Senate does not have any mask requirements, which is why the GOP reps were protesting. The video below shows two reps crossing the line.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk on Twitter: “Returning from testifying in the Senate – where there isn’t a mask mandate – we had to cross the DMZ (Deplorable Mask Zone) into the Socialist controlled House side, where masks are mandated and police are empowered to arrest anyone exercising personal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/aBatg8oirD / Twitter” Returning from testifying in the Senate – where there isn’t a mask mandate – we had to cross the DMZ (Deplorable Mask Zone) into the Socialist controlled House side, where masks are mandated and police are empowered to arrest anyone exercising personal responsibility. pic.twitter.com/aBatg8oirD

I find this a complete display of hypocrisy on behalf of the Democrats in Washington. Not specifically about the mask mandate, but their actions that continue to show they believe they are above anyone else.

I think back to just a few weeks ago when Texas Democrats refused to do their jobs, choosing to fly to DC. Democrats in Washington helped them avoid their job, as they were celebrated as heroes for neglecting the citizens that elected them.

They held meetings with various Democrats in Congress, one being Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself. Texas has begun to issue arrest warrants for those who fled the state. Yes, Pelosi is aiding criminals in DC, but issuing decrees for arrests of Republicans who simply want the freedom to choose.

One would think that the sworn US Speaker of the House would hold to their oath to defend the US and the freedom outlined in our Constitution. Instead, Nancy Pelosi has decided to make the House of Representatives a Democrat containment camp. You either go along with the ideas and plans of the Democrats, or face arrests.

Is that what Joe Biden and the Democrats are planning for the vaccine follow up? After all, it seems to be working in Congress.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) argued that simply giving in to the Democrats is a strike against freedom. But that’s exactly what the Democrats want. They do not have a desire for freedom, but they are more concerned with their power.

Lauren Boebert on Twitter: “Pelosi is arresting Congressional staff who do not wear masks. Biden is now ordering the Pentagon to come up with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our troops.These are the same people who called Trump a dictator. / Twitter” Pelosi is arresting Congressional staff who do not wear masks. Biden is now ordering the Pentagon to come up with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our troops.These are the same people who called Trump a dictator.

Where is the mainstream media reporting on the bias of the Democrats and the threats against freedom? Oh, that’s right. I forgot the mainstream media is coordinating with the Democrats to destroy our nation.

There is not one single report against the Democrats actions on any mainstream media site. You will hear about “non compliant Republicans” but nothing about how Democrats in DC continue to harbor criminals refusing to do their jobs. You will hear about any Republican arrested for refusing to wear a mask, but not one single bit of reporting on the continued flip flop of the CDC and the Biden regime on their “science.”

Of course what do we expect when the self proclaimed leader of this radical party defies his own mask orders. These people believe they live above all other Americans and can force everyone to live under their rule.

RNC Research on Twitter: “Joe Biden walks away from the podium without a mask, violating his own mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/6vvaSuJdMb / Twitter” Joe Biden walks away from the podium without a mask, violating his own mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/6vvaSuJdMb

But wasn’t it these same Democrats that said that former President Donald Trump believed he was a dictator?

