https://ourgoldguy.com/2021/07/30/as-congress-lets-eviction-moratorium-end-pelosi-outrageously-claims-we-only-learned-of-this-yesterday/

A loosely legal eviction moratorium put into place by the CDC ends Saturday night. Congress failed to even put forth a lukewarm effort to extend it as only they could before adjourning for a six-week vacation. Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made an outrageous claim on her way out the door.

Jack Posobiec from Human Events noticed.

According to CNN:

It’s unclear why, if the deadline had been known for weeks, Democratic leaders were scrambling to get the extension passed with little more than a day before the deadline.

“We only learned of this yesterday,” Pelosi told reporters Friday evening after the failed vote. “There was not enough time to socialize it within our caucus as well as to build a consensus necessary.”

“We will not forget this issue; we expect to be back here in the relatively near future,” Hoyer added.

The moratorium had been extended until July 31 and allowed to stand by the Supreme Court with the understanding that only Congress could act on future extensions. This isn’t new. It wasn’t miraculously revealed to Pelosi or any members of Congress yesterday. The end of the moratorium and the mandate that only Congress could extend it has been known for weeks.

Pelosi feigned ignorance based on being so busy having a show on the floor regarding the January 6th Capitol breach. While most Americans care less about what happened at the Capitol than they do about the Summer 2020 Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots, Pelosi and the Democrats have tried desperately to make it appear to be the only important topic of the moment. It’s no wonder she completely forgot about the millions of Americans who now face eviction next week.

For the record, I am not in favor of the moratorium itself. The CDC overstepped its boundaries in the first place and it’s up to the states to distribute funds to landlords if they so choose. If Pelosi had simply said, “We did not act to extend the moratorium because it’s harming the economy and forcing landlords to suffer unnecessarily,” then it could have been one of the very rare moments I agreed with her. Instead, she essentially admitted she forgot, too busy with January 6th stuff to focus on the people who are about to suffer.

Beyond the admission that she either forgot or lied about forgetting, Pelosi also tried to pass the buck to the CDC. The problem is she can’t; the Supreme Court ruling last month was very clear that Congress, not the CDC, needed to act if there was to be another extension. According to Daily Wire:

Pelosi is now reportedly pressing for an extension that would go until October 18th, but it is unclear if it will be passed before the House of Representatives leaves for its August recess.

“I think this is something that we’ll work out. It isn’t about any more money — the money is there, resting in localities and governors’ offices across the country,” Pelosi said Friday morning during a news briefing in the Capitol. “So we would like the CDC to expand the moratorium. That’s where it can be done.”

The Supreme Court, however, recently ruled differently on the subject.

Last month, a Supreme Court order permitted the moratorium to continue until the end of July. In his opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its existing statutory authority by issuing a nationwide eviction moratorium.”

“Because the CDC plans to end the moratorium in only a few weeks, on July 31, and because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds, I vote at this time to deny the application to vacate the District Court’s stay of its order,” he added.

He noted that “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.”

Knowing that the “oops” excuse wasn’t going to be good for them and that passing the buck wouldn’t fly, Democrats attempted one final optics move without any hope of it actually fixing the situation. Just before adjourning, they attempted to pass an extension by unanimous consent which, as they knew, was impossible. According to CNN:

Democratic leaders scrambled throughout the day Friday to try and find enough votes to extend the moratorium beyond the July 31 deadline to no avail. Just after 6 p.m. ET on Friday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer attempted to pass a bill to extend the eviction moratorium by unanimous consent, but it was rejected by Republicans. The House adjourned shortly thereafter.

Why even try when they knew it had no chance? Because as CNN and others will likely report, the Democrats “tried” but the Republicans blocked it. Yes, they’re going to say this failure by the Democrat-controlled House is actually the Republicans’ fault and anyone who gets evicted should turn their anger towards the GOP.

You have to admit, they’re bold with their deceit.

As noted earlier, I’ve been against the moratorium from the beginning. If DC wants to help, they could streamline the distribution of funds they’ve already allocated and in many cases already provisioned for the states. Knowing the deadline was coming, this should have been done weeks ago. But hey, at least they’re on top of the January 6 riots, right?

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have no interest in helping the estimated 12 million renters who now face eviction because she forgot to do her job. The midterm elections are too far off to concern Queen Nancy.

Protect Your Finances Today Precious metals are historically the most reliable and safest hedge against economic turmoil. With Joe Biden and the Democrats making a mess of an already chaotic financial situation due to the pandemic lockdowns, it’s important for patriotic Americans to take control of their financial future. Our Gold Guy offers consultations to those who want to invest in precious metals. During these consultations, we will match your current financial situation with the best precious metal purchases. You will not talk to a telemarketer or sales rep. You will talk to a true expert in precious metals with decades of experience helping people protect and advance their wealth. Fill out the form here and we will schedule a precious metals consultation. Schedule a Precious Metals Consultation Today:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

