Eye on the Aussies

Australia is in meltdown mode. Citizens have taken to the streets to protest their latest lockdown. They are in week five of what is expected to be a nine-week confinement. Now the army is back on the streets, all because of 3,000 China flu infections nationwide and a whopping nine COVID deaths since June. To put that in perspective, there were 12 people killed in Chicago just last weekend and another 63 injured by gunfire.

Despite the low COVID numbers, media dolts around the world continue to propagate the myth that the Delta variant is slaughtering people.

NSW Covid update: 170 new cases as army prepares to enforce Sydney lockdown compliance https://t.co/TTRDkMAHev — The Guardian (@guardian) July 30, 2021

FACT-O-RAMA! Australia’s army “helped” with “free door to door COVID testing” one year ago.

Most of the new cases affected critical workers and large families in the city’s poorer and “ethnically diverse” west and south-west suburbs.

“Our people are one of the poorest demographics, and as it is, they already feel picked on and marginalized,” said Steve Christou, the mayor of Cumberland, a town in Australia’s New South Wales region.

“They can’t afford to pay the mortgage, the rent, the food or work. Now to throw out the army to enforce lockdown on the streets is going to be a huge issue to these people,” he continued. The region is home to two million residents. That’s akin to Biden sending the army to lock down all the black people in Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, and New Orleans. FACT-O-RAMA Pt. II Australians largely lost their gun rights after a mass shooting in 1996 that killed 35 people. Subsequently, 700,000 guns were turned in to authorities.

Panic

Sydney’s current “outbreak” has resulted in 187 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, 58 of whom are in intensive care with 24 on ventilators. That’s out of a population of over 5,000,000 people. Yet the panic continues from politicians as well as news outlets.

For example, the New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, absurdly warned that people could be giving their families a “death sentence.”

“Can I please warn against anybody taking up illegal activity and protesting tomorrow,” she said. “You could be taking the disease home and passing it on to your parents, your siblings, your brothers and sisters or anybody you might have limited contact with. Do not give those you love the most a death sentence.”

Cue the horror music!

Some People Get It

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts gets it and points out the hypocrisy of lefty politicians down with the cause over BLM but who want the army to lock down a city over nine COVID-related deaths since the beginning of June.

AUSTRALIA: Senator Malcolm Roberts defends anti-lockdown protests in the country. He said the mainstream media and politicians “launched a barrage of savage abuse and threats” despite politicians and the media supporting previous Black Lives Matter Marchs during the lockdown.

AUSTRALIA: Senator Malcolm Roberts defends anti-lockdown protests in the country. He said the mainstream media and politicians “launched a barrage of savage abuse and threats” despite politicians and the media supporting previous Black Lives Matter Marchs during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/C0HR9U8DKL — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) July 30, 2021

