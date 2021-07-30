https://thelibertydaily.com/australias-scott-morrison-sets-80-vaccination-requirement-before-hell-reopen-borders/

As bad as things have been in the United States with draconian lockdowns, face masks, and travel restrictions on and off for the last year and a half, Australia has been worse. The government has forced its people to endure through “Fortress Australia” out of complete paranoia towards Covid-19. But the people of the nation have been less terrified than their government had hoped. Under 14% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 50% of the United States.

That isn’t stopping Prime Minister Scott Morrison from being ambitious as well as threatening. If the people want their borders opened, they have to get vaxxed.

JUST IN – Australia will not reopen its borders for travel until 80% of the population is vaccinated – Prime Minister Scott Morrison — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 30, 2021

According to Yahoo:

Australia will reopen its borders and end lockdowns when 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed Friday, sketching a long road out of “Fortress Australia” virus restrictions. A year-and-a-half after Australia cocooned itself off from the rest of the pandemic-ravaged world, Morrison unveiled a series of targets he said could begin to be reached by the end of the year. In March 2020, Australia took the unprecedented step of almost entirely closing its borders to foreign visitors and banning its globetrotting citizens from leaving. Sixteen months and several lockdowns on, there are currently around six million Australians under stay-at-home orders — most residing in Covid-hit Sydney — as authorities battle to get back to “Covid zero.” Scarcely 14 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, prompting growing anger. Hoping to give restriction-weary Australians some prospect of a return to normality, Morrison set out a series of targets for the gradual easing of restrictions. The conservative prime minister indicated that when 70 percent of eligible adults have received two doses, vaccinated residents will have more freedom from domestic restrictions and a limited number of international students and economic visa holders will be allowed to enter the country. “I believe we can get there by the end of the year,” Morrison said, without setting a firm target date. When 80 percent of eligible adults have been fully jabbed, vaccinated Australians will again be allowed to travel to safe countries overseas.

Governments around the world are reacting very differently from what they people generally want when it comes to Covid-19. It makes one wonder who’s driving the universal agenda if not the will of the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

