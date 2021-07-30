https://www.theblaze.com/news/authorities-arrest-woman-after-12-year-old-daughter-gives-birth-accused-rapist

Authorities arrested an Oklahoma woman after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth, the New York Post reports.

Police say that the woman, Desiree Castaneda, welcomed her child’s accused rapist, 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara, to the child’s baby shower.

What are the details?

Tulsa authorities said that Castaneda and other members of the family were aware of the daughter’s relationship with the suspect.

Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and neglect.

Authorities arrested Miranda-Jara earlier in July when he accompanied the child to the hospital where she delivered their baby.

Miranda-Jara was charged with first-degree rape of a minor child.

In a Facebook statement, the Tulsa Police Department said, “At the time, we received many questions along the lines of ‘Where were the parents?'”

“The family permitted the relationship,” the department added, “and there are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect.”

The post added that the child’s father is serving a 12-year prison sentence for what they say is an “unrelated case of first-degree rape.”

What else?

KOKI-TV reported that Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said that the 24-year-old suspect walked into the hospital with the 12-year-old child bold as brass, excited and proud to deliver their baby.

“They walked in just like any other couple would, excited to deliver their newborn child,” Bean told the station.

Hospital staff immediately phoned authorities when the two arrived, and told police that they had a rape victim who was about to give birth.

When officers arrived at the hospital, the station noted, “Miranda-Jara proudly said he was the father of the child the 12-year-old mother was about to give birth to, and he acted a bit unsure as to why police were even getting involved.”

“Officers believe Miranda-Jara was fully expecting to go home with his child-girlfriend and newborn baby later that day as if everything was perfectly legal,” the station’s report added. “The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16.”

Miranda-Jara is due in court on Aug. 26. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

“We know there are many people in the community who are shocked by this, grossed out by this, disturbed by this, have questions, a whole range of emotions,” Bean told the station. “But in time, we will be able to give the community the answers they want. We just don’t have all the answers right now to give them, and we don’t want to compromise the investigation that’s still happening and really just now getting started.”

He added that Miranda-Jara could face further charges in connection to the child’s pregnancy depending on the investigation’s outcome.

