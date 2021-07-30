http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1hP2cxceH6o/babysitting-joe-biden.php

Joe Biden’s descent into dementia continues apace. Earlier today he was on a public Zoom conference when an aide stepped into the picture to hand him a note:

What followed was frankly disgusting, and I prefer not to write about it. You can get the details here. This is the video:

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin. Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

The absurd pretense on the part of the Democratic Party and its press that Joe Biden is fit to discharge the duties of his office is endangering our country.

