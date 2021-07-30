https://notthebee.com/article/watch-staffer-hands-biden-a-note-saying-to-wipe-his-chin-the-president-then-wipes-it-and-puts-whatever-was-on-his-chin-in-his-mouth/

So what the heck is going on here?

In this clip, Biden gets handed a note from a staffer alerting him that there’s something on his face. The president, who is totally mentally capable of running the country, then wipes his face, looks at his hand, and then sticks his hand into his mouth. All in front of the camera.

Reads. Wipes. Looks down. Hand in mouth.

What are we watching?

Andrew Harnik of the AP got this wonderful photo that clearly captures that, yes, that’s precisely what the note said.

Sir, There is something on your chin.

This is one of those instances where maybe Biden’s handlers, always careful to protect the doddering president from any type of scrutiny, might have been better off just letting him ride this one out.

At least this time Biden is biting his own hand, and not Jill’s

