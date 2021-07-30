https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-handed-embarrassing-note-during-meeting-gets-mocked-for-what-he-does-next

Democrat President Joe Biden was handed a note during a meeting with governors on Friday informing him that he had something on his face at which point he appeared to put whatever was on his face in his mouth.

Associated Press photojournalist Andrew Harnik tweeted: “President Joe Biden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021.”

A video of the incident that was posted on Twitter appeared to show that Biden picked off whatever was on his face and put it in his mouth after he was handed the note.

WATCH:

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin. Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

Biden was subsequently mocked over the incident:

WOW! They don’t even try to hide that they’re giving him answers to reporters’ questions anymore! https://t.co/6ruc1bWbOV — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 30, 2021

nom noms! here comes the airplane vrooom… https://t.co/wjS22VosvZ — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) July 30, 2021

power move https://t.co/mVtHa96AVX — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 30, 2021

Biden eats it?! Omg. The video is worse than the photo. https://t.co/dBAXizLhhp — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 30, 2021

Not subtle at all. https://t.co/avSm5Cocvr — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 30, 2021

The photos were during a virtual meeting that Biden and Harris had with governors about wildfires that firefighters are battling across the country.

“In short, we’ve got big, complex wildfires burning across multiple areas,” Biden said. “And despite the incredible — and I’m not — this is not being solicitous — the incredible bravery and heroism of our firefighters, our resources are already being stretched to keep up.”

“So far, FEMA has approved 20 Fire Management Assistance Grants totaling up to $100 million to help states pay for the cost of fighting these fires,” Biden added. “We’re also working with FEMA and the Defense Logistical Agency to get ahead of this emergency supply chain challenges. And we still have some supply chain challenges relating to hoses and a number of other things. We’re trapped — we’ve tapped additional aircraft from the Department of Defense to aid in the fire detection and firefighting. We also welcome the support of our allies, from Australia, for example, sending a large air tanker to which it’s going to begin flying missions this week.”

