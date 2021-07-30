

The backlash from the CDC’s recent announcement continued tonight. This as the Biden administration clamors to defend the decision by director Rochelle Walensky and her pandemic response team.

At a speech this evening, President Biden faced questions from Peter Doocy of Fox News as to why the White House previously advertised vaccination as key to ending mask requirements “forever.”

To this Biden responded it was “true at the time. I thought people would understand that getting vaccinated made a gigantic difference and what happened was a new variant came along, they didn’t get vaccinated, it spread more rapidly and people are getting sick.”

“That was true at the time”: Biden pushes back on reporter who says he suggested people who got vaccinated could stop masking “forever.” He says the Delta variant and the number of unvaccinated people lead to the recent changes in masking guidance https://t.co/9GRkXGVDdw pic.twitter.com/tCMuYjlNgA — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2021

Pundits online claim the President was going “off prompter” when talking about the necessity of masks being tied to vaccination rates.

As for Doocy’s inquiry, Biden’s official Twitter account did in fact make statements promising that getting vaccinated means no longer having to mask up.

Folks, if you’re fully vaccinated — you no longer need to wear a mask. If you’re not vaccinated yet — go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a shot, and mask up until you’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qcyG2WyCG2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

In his remarks from the White House East Room, Biden talked about his renewed push to incentivize people to get vaccinated, including paying people $100 to get involved.

“I know that paying people who get vaccinated might sound unfair to folks who got vaccinated already. But here’s the deal. If incentives help us beat this virus, I believe we should use them. We all benefit if we can get more people vaccinated.”

Other related announcements include the enactment of requirements for federal employees to either show proof of vaccination or otherwise get COVID tests on a regular basis.

When the CDC ruled that vaccinated people need to wear masks again to stop the spread of the COVID Delta variant, the Biden administration shored up immediately to enforce the change. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a reinstatement of indoor mask mandates across the city will happen by the end of the week.

A White House correspondent quoted Biden as saying: “A mask is not a political statement. It’s about protecting yourself, and protecting others. Masking is one defense against the spread of COVID-19. Make no mistake, vaccines are the best defense.”

This comes amidst usage of the phrase “science” as a political bludgeon. As in the past few days House Speaker Nancy Pelosi berated GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as a “moron” that was going against “science.”

The criticism surrounding the CDC’s decision has leaders like Sen. Ted Cruz questioning the credibility of the agency.

But Democrats are standing firm in their enforcement.