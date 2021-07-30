https://noqreport.com/2021/07/30/biden-sacrifices-military-readiness-over-stats-showing-vaxxed-people-are-more-likely-to-die-from-bee-sting-than-covid/

AP Photo/John Minchillo Getting struck and killed by lightning is exceedingly rare. Everyone knows this. But vaccinated people have a higher chance of dying from a lightening strike than COVID-19. Or dying from a bee sting. Or dying from choking on a pretzel, like George W. Bush nearly did.

So, why is Joe Biden ignoring those odds and Americans’ liberty, while sacrificing military readiness based on these odds?

Add using a bogus study to support his case for crackdowns and you’ve got a real puzzler here.

Yet, here we are, talking about indoor mask mandates, closing schools again, sacrificing military readiness, and blaming both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — all because of the spike in cases from the latest strain of COVID.

The flip-flop on mask mandates and other guidance is based on what appears to be a bogus study out of India .

