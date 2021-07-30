https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-spox-national-vaccine-requirement-not-consideration-time-video/

Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said a federal vaccine mandate is not currently under consideration.

Joe Biden on Thursday was asked about vaccine mandates in the private sector.

Joe Biden said he supports vaccine mandates in the private sector then said he isn’t sure if the government can implement mandates on a federal level.

“I would like to see them continue to move in that direction… it’s still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.

Biden received major backlash for his comments on a federal vaccine mandate.

On Friday, Biden’s spox Karine Jean-Pierre was deployed to do damage control.

“A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.

VIDEO:

“A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says amid the rapid spread of the delta variant in the U.S. https://t.co/I6o5F5E3Xb pic.twitter.com/3Jd79eWZ7y — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2021

