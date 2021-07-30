https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/probability-joe-biden-asked-americans-expect-covid-restrictions-video/

Joe Biden Friday afternoon answered a few questions from the South Lawn of the White House before he left for Camp David for the weekend.

A reporter asked Biden if Americans should expect more Covid restrictions.

“In all probability,” Biden said as he rattled off the number of people who received the Covid vaccine this week.

The president was asked if Americans should expect more guidelines and restrictions because of COVID and he said “in all probability” and then discussed the “good day” on vaccinations. Watch. pic.twitter.com/xBiRQFpX4N — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 30, 2021

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said a federal vaccine mandate is not currently under consideration.

On Thursday Biden said he’s exploring a federal vaccine mandate.

However, Jean-Pierre was deployed to do damage control during Friday’s press briefing.

“A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time,” Jean-Pierre said.

