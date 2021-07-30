https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/biden-this-country-is-doomed

Political commentator Bill O’Reilly joined the Glenn Beck radio program on Friday made an important prediction about President Joe Biden’s chance of reelection in 2024.

O’Reilly told Glenn that former President Donald Trump was brought down because of COVID. “if COVID had not appeared, O’Reilly stated, “he [Trump] would have won reelection.”

O’Reilly went on to predict that like Trump, President Joe Biden would lose reelection because of COVID. People saw a president who could not put out an intelligent fact-based message about COVID and people will remember that,” he explained.

O’Reilly later added that “Trump and Biden are one-termers because of COVID.”

