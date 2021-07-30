https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7r0Q3j9vgaOzHgrmwRGUK6
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
You’ve heard of Cash Fridays. How about Black Market Fridays? On this edition of #SolutionsWatch, James introduces the idea for setting aside a day every week (or even more) to explore the free market, support agorist enterprises, avoid using cards or bank payments and growing the counter economy. It doesn’t matter how/where/when you do it, but if you’re not finding, connecting with and supporting the free market options in your area, you’re not going to survive the coming crisis.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Minds / Odysee or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
Fight the Banksters with Cash Friday – #SolutionsWatch
Interview 1592 – Brainstorming Solutions Live on Air
Interview 1593 – Introducing Agorist.Market with Mike Swatek
Interview 1601 – Black Market Friday Roundtable
James Corbett on Declare Your Independence – July 28, 2021
Filed in: Solutions Watch