BREAKING: Carl Levin, a liberal Democrat who rose from a prominent Detroit family to become Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. He was 87 years old. https://t.co/0ZDIPXM4lh
— Detroit Free Press (@freep) July 30, 2021
With great sadness and heavy hearts, the Levin Family and Levin Center at Wayne Law announce the passing of Senator Carl Levin – a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.https://t.co/7E8PiA1q7R pic.twitter.com/wNqINaolt4
— Levin Center (@Levin_Center) July 30, 2021