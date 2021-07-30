http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kDncVe8dk8s/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that the administration is “looking into” a federal coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant remarks begin around 9:10] “Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?”

Walensky responded, “That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we’re looking to see approval of from the vaccine. Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we’re looking into those policies. And, quite honestly, as people are doing that locally, those are individual, local decisions as well.”

