July 30, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), said on Friday that big tech companies should step up the management of exporting essential data as well as their risk assessment of data security.

The Internet Society of China, an non-governmental organisation, has met representatives from Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Meituan to address the implementation of China’s Data Security Law, under the authorisation of MIIT, the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

