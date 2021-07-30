https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61052d30bbafd42ff588b934
Even the Senate minority leader’s No. 2 didn’t know until the last minute where he would land. His fellow Republicans still aren’t sure….
Health experts and local leaders in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee and Washington state told POLITICO they expect the latest recommendations will be brushed off by a crisis-weary public….
The federal eviction moratorium in place since September is set to expire Saturday, after the Biden administration refused to extend it and Democrats in Congress couldn’t muster the votes to intervene…
A grade-school lesson on elections quickly became a referendum on deep issues about fairness in America. Maybe adults shouldn’t be so delicate about what kids get to talk about….
Thousands of Afghan interpreters have waited years to flee to the US. Arriving is a different story….