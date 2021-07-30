https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/30/chris-hayes-extremely-stupid-masking-analogy-wont-convince-anyone-to-get-vaccinated-but-it-will-definitely-convince-them-that-hes-a-smug-idiot/

It used to be that the COVID19 vaccines were our tickets out of having our lives on hold. Now, they’re the reason we have to keep our lives on hold.

And what’s especially amazing about that is that the people who claim to know better than us rubes have been backtracking and contradicting themselves while insisting that they’ve been completely intellectually consistent.

People like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who offered up this incredible analogy for the situation we currently find ourselves in:

You’re telling me I have to buckle my seatbelt even though I have airbags!!! Either the airbags work or the seatbelt works but it can’t be both!!! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 30, 2021

What Chris is telling us is that he’s a smug twerp who hates science. So is AOC, for that matter:

But back to Chris.

I am not saying your premise is wrong, but this is a false equivalence fallacy, and you are not really helping your argument with anyone who understands that. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) July 30, 2021

I don’t know who started the “masks are like seatbelts” talking point on the left, but boy is it extremely stupid. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 30, 2021

Terrible analogy. — People are starting to notice. (@BizzleScott2) July 30, 2021

We’d expect nothing less than terrible from him.

why don’t they make the entire plane the black box? https://t.co/mXQpJEuO3t — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 30, 2021

Chris Hayes thinks you’re the ones not following the science. Time to disabuse him of that notion.

A better analogy would be wearing a seatbelt and also duct taping pillows to your front fender to soften the blow of a head on collision. https://t.co/1dqQDQeuSn — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 30, 2021

Chris’ analogy makes it sound like he’s still recovering from a head-on collision.

Has the CDC told us seat belts don’t work then walked it back then walked back the walk back then walked that back? — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) July 30, 2021

You need have mandatory airbags!

You need to wear a seatbelt! If you wear the seatbelt, you won’t have to purchase the mandatory airbags. Heh, yeah, sorry, you need to pay for the airbags too. We don’t know what the hell we’re doing/we’re lying to you/we made it a law. https://t.co/t6jDwnj5v2 — Cranky “Viral Load” Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 30, 2021

To Chris Hayes, “following the science” is “making up the science as we go along.”

Telling people vaccines are comparable to cloth masks is definitely going to get them vaccinated, Chris. Good job. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 30, 2021

So the vaccines only work some of the time to protect us, but a cloth over your face provides the extra necessary protection to ensure our safety? Why not mandate complete isolation (helmets), never touching anything unsanitized (rollbars) and zero human contact (HANS Device)? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 30, 2021

You need a helmet for sure — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 30, 2021

and a mouthguard and shoulder pads. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 30, 2021

Can never be too careful!

What a smarmy, contentious, little blowhard. What he’s missed, while being so condescending, is that he’s just told people you gotta mask up forever – even post vaccine. He has literally no common sense at all, so does not understand that now people will not bother w the shot. https://t.co/uAzSQieFs1 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) July 30, 2021

A piece of parting advice for Chris:

There’s this good book called Twilight of the Elites you should read about people at the top of a society — those with fame and money and access to social institutions — looking down on other people and dismissing their concerns. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

