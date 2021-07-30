https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/chuck-schumer-says-climate-crisis-will-worse-covid-unless-dems-pass-infrastructure-bill-video/

Do you remember when Democrats used to accuse Republicans of using the politics of fear to advance their agenda? Chuck Schumer doesn’t.

He recently claimed that if the Democrat infrastructure bill isn’t passed, that climate change is going to be worse than COVID.

That doesn’t even make sense. What does an infrastructure bill have to do with climate change?

FOX News reports:

Climate crisis ‘will be worse than COVID’: Schumer Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that the climate crisis will be worse than the coronavirus pandemic and that Democrats are ready to respond with “big, bold action” unlike anything the U.S. and “this world has ever seen before.” During a press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., demanding climate action on Capitol Hill, Schumer said the country was at a “pivotal moment” to address climate change with Democrats now in power. “This is a unique opportunity,” he said. “We are surrounded by evidence of the climate crisis — the fires out West, the heat waves, the floods — everywhere you look. “Because of global warming, things are getting worse and worse. And I tell my constituents in New York: COVID was horrible, but if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID, and each year will be worse than the previous year.” “We know that we can’t let this moment pass us by,” he continued. “It’s our time to act. And as majority leader, I have made it clear I will not pass an infrastructure package that does not reduce carbon pollution on a scale commensurate with the urgency of the climate crisis that we face. Plain and simple. And that’s what Democrats intend to do.”

Watch the video below:

Missed this wild line from Schumer earlier: “COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID.” COVID killed 4 million people, including more than 600K Americans. https://t.co/rsRvQ7a87C pic.twitter.com/UfkELmphZu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 28, 2021

Translation: Covid was awesome! We grabbed so much power. Now let’s go all the way. https://t.co/0FgMhtKqaL — Jeff B (@ballabon) July 28, 2021

This is all lies, and the media will let Schumer get away with it because they agree with the Democrat agenda.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

