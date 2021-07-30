https://www.theblaze.com/news/armed-woman-fights-off-armed-thugs

A woman was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot near the intersection of Oak Avenue and South Pine Street in Sebring, Florida, about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday when at least four males approached her, police said in a news release.

What happened next?

One of the males pointed a gun at the woman and told her to get out of her vehicle and hand over her purse and phone, police said.

At the same time, another male entered her vehicle through the front passenger door and began to rummage through her personal property in the interior and demanded she give up her keys, phone, and wallet, police said.

But fortunately, the woman had taken steps to protect herself by exercising her Second Amendment rights — and police said she was able to grab her own gun.

Now up against a little bit more than they bargained for, a struggle commenced between the woman, the armed male, and the male inside her vehicle, police said.

Police said the woman initially was able to fight off both suspects, and then as the armed male went back after her, she fired one shot from her gun.

Apparently realizing they had pressing business elsewhere, the entire crew hightailed it and fled the area, police said, adding that the shot didn’t hit any of the suspects.

Anything else?

Police said all the suspects were wearing hoodies and masks, and a deployed K-9 wasn’t able to locate them.

Cops added that in the same time frame as the incident involving the woman sitting in her vehicle, there were reports of vehicle burglaries on Hickory Street and Eucalyptus Street.

How did others react to the news?

Folks perusing the Facebook page of the Sebring Police Department were happy to hear that the woman used her gun to protect herself:

“Fantastic she had firearm, was able to get round off,” one commenter wrote. “Thank God she survived! Hopefully this gang of violent criminals will be found, brought to justice.”

“Glad to hear the female victim is OK. But too bad the wanna be thugs didn’t get shot; lucky for them,” another commenter said. “Hopefully next time they attempt it they will need body bags.”

“Glad she was unharmed,” another commenter noted. “Women are at a higher risk when they enter their car and do not immediately lock the doors. Many times they are looking at to-do lists or receipts or making calls [and] texts. We must lock the doors upon entering. And carry a weapon; get your [concealed carry] permit.”

