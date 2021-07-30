https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-nancy-pelosi-has-no-authority-to-fine-or-put-people-in-jail-for-not-wearing-a-mask/

Senator Ted Cruz called-out Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the US Capitol Friday; saying the top Democrat “has no authority” to impose mask mandates on members of Congress, their visitors, or staff.

“Nancy Pelosi has no authority to disrespect the men and women of Congress by threatening to fine them or put them in jail for not wearing a mask,” posted Cruz on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi has no authority to disrespect the men and women of Congress by threatening to fine them or put them in jail for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/wwAJWDh8q0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 30, 2021

“If you want to understand how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, look no further than the other chamber in the United States Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is drunk on power,” Cruz added.

“The orders that Speaker Pelosi is issuing are abusive and unprecedented,” he added. “Who the hell is she to be fining members of the House?”

.@SenTedCruz: “If you want to understand how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, look no further than the other chamber in the United States Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is drunk on power.” https://t.co/Rl6YSWvUoa pic.twitter.com/o0H8qpuwIe — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik weighed-in Thursday on new COVID rules at the US Capitol; saying Republicans will “keep fighting” until “Nancy Pelosi is fired” and we “Save America.”

“House Republicans will keep fighting against these failed far-left policies until we fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all and save America,” said Stefanik.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: “House Republicans will keep fighting against these failed far-left policies until we fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all and save America.” pic.twitter.com/w6AuXrSnup — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also addressed the nation from the US Capitol Thursday after the CDC recommended face-masks for some vaccinated Americans; saying the organization has become a “political arm of the administration.”

“We have a country in crisis. A recent poll shows our optimism about this country’s direction has plummeted 20 points since May. This should surprise no one,” said McCarthy. “Every time they go to the grocery store, they’re paying more. Every time they turn on the news, they’re seeing crime.”

“Every time the CDC releases new guidance, it punishes Americans who have already done everything they’ve been asked to do,” he added. “The CDC has become a political arm of the administration. It wants to control every element of our lives.”

Watch Cruz’ comments above.

