Take That Needle and Stick It

Black folks are reluctant to vaccinate. Study after study proves this and pinko Democrats are walking on egg shells trying to get them to raise their sleeves. Black folks, understandably, don’t trust the science. There is even a stigma against people that cave in and get the shot, (not just amongst black people), to the point that people are wearing disguises in St. Louis to get the jab.

Due to leftists-backed political correctness, Dems can’t say, “Hey black people, get the shot.” Instead they pretend all the vaccine hesitancy is on the shoulders of stupid, white MAGA types, but the truth is, black folks are the 2nd least likely racial group to get the vaccine, just after Native Americans.

A study called Coronavirus Vaccine Hesitancy in Black and Latinx Communities shows that a mere 14% of black people believe the vaccines are safe. Duly elected communists Bill De Blasio and Andrew Cuomo are struggling to get minority New Yorkers to vaccinate. Here’s a hint: stop using the word, “Latinx.” Latinos, (for you white libs, that means people of Latin American descent), hate the word. Even more, they hate white people making up words for them. Stop it.

Don’t get me wrong, watching the Democrats struggle with this problem is entertaining. Below are some amusing yet somewhat questionable attempts by the leftists to get black people to forget Tuskegee and submit to an untested vaccine.

Blacks Don’t Vax

How does the left get black folks to get the vax shots? I’m no marketing wizard but perhaps they should stop pandering. Whatever they do I hope they don’t use stupid, urban marketing rhymes.

Oops, too late.

“You get your vax, we’re giving back!”

Haven’t gotten your #COVID19 vaccine yet? Now’s the time — and when you get your vax, we’re giving back! https://t.co/Bb070J0ECX pic.twitter.com/xQLPovImMD — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 10, 2021

Free tickets to Lincoln Center? Brooklyn Botanical Gardens? Come on komrade De Blasio, know your crowd!

Look at what Andrew “Pander” Cuomo came up with exactly two weeks later: a free scratch-off ticket with every shot, and another ridiculous rhyme.

‘Vax and Scratch’ $5M lotto program begins at NY state-run vaccination sites https://t.co/UZupi7LXLi pic.twitter.com/Aacs1q7VHa — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 25, 2021

Holy Stereotypes Batman!

Whatever they do, they might want to reconsider their recent vaccine incentives, some of which have thus far included offers of not only scratch-off tickets but greasy food, booze, money, and weed. Bugs Bunny cartoons have been canceled for less offensive cliches.

Pander-ama!

If De Blasio was a bird he would be a Brown-Billed Swallow. The New York City mayor, who defunded the NYC police Dept. and drove crime through the roof, humiliated himself in a “cure violence” basketball rally, (he missed 10 of 15 shots) in a tragically dangerous neighborhood in the Bronx yesterday.

Does he believe shooting hoops with black children will garner respect? How long until De Blasio is rapping in a vaccination commercial?

“Yo, kid, don’t get the COVID. Avoid the harm and gimme yo arm!”

Dems, Stop Denying Science

The New England Journal of Medicine, (that would be science) suggests marketing over pandering, lotteries, free beer, or fishing licenses, but how can Andrew Cuomo take credit for getting black people to take the vax if he is taking someone else’s advice?

Some “experts” believed hand-outs are the way to go. They were wrong.

There was some initial thought that lotteries, in particular, would be effective given their appeal to some people who were also hesitant to get vaccines, experts told ABC News.

New Spokesmen

Cuomo gives a near-daily speech on why we should all get the vax. Has it occurred to him that people, black or otherwise, are never going to take COVID advice from the guy who systematically slaughtered 15,000 elderly people WITH COVID? That’s like taking financial advice from M.C Hammer.

Both Sides of The Aisle

Of all the pandering to black folks to vaccinate, the A** Kiss Award goes to Maryland’s RINO-riffic Governor Larry Hogan, who not only offered a sweepstakes but found a black guy to dress up as…COVID?

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced new incentives to encourage Marylanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning next Tuesday, the Maryland Lottery will conduct a drawing every day for $40,000 to be awarded to a vaccinated Marylander.https://t.co/nvX7trRJce — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) May 22, 2021

