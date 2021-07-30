https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/de-balsio-promises-tougher-and-tougher-measures-force-vaccinations-city?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio this week promised “tougher and tougher measures” to force the city’s populace to get vaccinated, hinting that the city may even begin to require vaccine mandates for anyone who wishes to dine in a restaurant.

The mayor said that “all options are on the table” during a recent CNN interview. “We’re climbing the ladder in terms of more mandates, tougher and tougher measures to make sure people are vaccinated,” he said.

De Blasio has been an outspoken proponents of vaccinations since the injections become available earlier this year. He suggested during the interview that the city is increasingly viewing mass involuntarily vaccination as the only way out of the pandemic.

“We need mandates,” he said. “We’ve got to show people this is the only way forward — to get vaccinated.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

