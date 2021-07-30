http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gBgv0p-ixK0/

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said that unless federal voting legislation is passed, “we are going to lose our democracy” when the Texas House Democrats who are breaking quorum return to Texas.

Escobar said, “In a state like mine, Texas, literally, we are going to lose our democracy through Texas unless we do something. In about a week, the Texas House Democrats that broke quorum in their state legislature and came here to Washington, D.C. to urge us to take action, they are going to have to make a decision. The special session ends for them, and when they fly back, or if they fly back, a new one will begin. There will be extreme gerrymandering. There will be limited access to the ballot box for the disabled, for people of color. And then, in about two weeks, that’s when the extreme gerrymandering begins. So, time is of the essence. The clock is running out.”

