Fresh off his win in the Democratic primary in the race for New York City mayor — which means he’s all but certain to be the next man to bear the title “Hizzoner” — Eric Adams went after the anti-police and socialist factions of his party.

And his fellow Democrats were not happy.

So they called him into a private meeting where they warned him not to attack the democratic socialist members of the left, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.)

What happened?

The New York Post posted a video Tuesday of Adams at a fundraiser co-hosted by a Republican city councilmember.

During a speech to attendees, Adams made it clear that his archenemies were not Republicans but the left-wing Democratic Socialists of America.

“My battle is not [GOP candidate] Curtis Sliwa,” Adams said.

“I’m no longer running against candidates,” he added. “I’m running against a movement. All across the country, the DSA socialists are mobilizing to stop Eric Adams. They realize that if I’m successful, we’re going to start the process of regaining controls of our cities.”

His recently reported remarks echo what the onetime NYPD captain said late last month after winning the Democratic primary.

“Look at me and you’re seeing the future of the Democratic Party,” he said, Politico reported. “If the Democratic Party fails to recognize what we did here in New York, they’re going to have a problem in the midterm elections and they’re going to have a problem in the presidential election.”

“We have allowed a group to hijack the term progressive,” Adams said. “So what I’m saying to the Democratic Party — stop believing a numerical minority is what the numerical majority is.”

What are Democrats saying?

Though Adams did not mention any elected officials by name in the newly published video, Democrats clearly believed he was alluding to Ocasio-Cortez — the infamous self-proclaimed democratic socialist (whom, the Post noted, the DSA calls its “foremost socialist superstar”) who has led the cry for defunding the police — with his remarks.

So when Adams was in Washington, D.C., Wednesday — a day after the Post story broke — Democratic members of the New York congressional delegation “invited” him to a closed-door meeting, the New York Times reported.

During the meeting, Rep. Nydia M. Velazquez cautioned him not to criticize any New York congressional Democrats.

“I said I wanted to remind him that in the age of social media and communications, that we needed to be careful as to what we say and that it is important that we treated everyone with respect,” Velazquez confirmed to the Times.

The far-left progressive lawmaker added that she wanted to “clear the air” and to warn Adams not “to be disrespectful.”

“I want for him to know that I am prepared to call people out,” Velazquez added.

Ocasio-Cortez told the Times she made sure to offer Adams a little “piece of advice.”

“It is always a good idea for any mayor to respect all of the members that are responsible for representing the delegation, and not just to respect us as individuals but to respect the communities that we represent,” she said.

