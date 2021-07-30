https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/doj-sues-texas-governor-abbotts-order-outlawing-ground-transportation-illegal-aliens/

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday sued Texas over Governor Abbott’s order outlawing most ground transportation of illegal aliens.

On Wednesday, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning ground transportation of illegal immigrants by anyone other than law enforcement officers.

The new guidance was issued just one day after he ordered Texas National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement with making arrests related to the “disaster” on the southern border.

“As part of the execution of U.S. immigration laws, there are a variety of circumstances in which noncitizens must be transported between locations,” the DOJ wrote, asserting noncitizens “need transportation, frequently through privately arranged travel by bus or rail.”

The Justice Department argued Abbott’s order violates the supremacy clause of the Constitution and “directly interferes with the administration of federal immigration law.”

“The order would jeopardize the health and safety of noncitizens in federal government custody, federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and our communities,” Garland wrote Thursday as he puts Americans in danger by flooding the US with Covid-infested illegals.

Governor Abbott on Friday responded to the federal lawsuit over his executive order:

“The Biden Administration has created a constitutional crisis between the federal government and the State of Texas. This stems from the Biden Administration’s refusal to enforce immigration laws and allow illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to enter our country. As our communities are overrun and overwhelmed by the record-high influx of migrants, cartels and smugglers profit off the chaos. Not only that, but this crisis also extends beyond the border as deadly drugs like fentanyl infiltrate our communities. This already dangerous situation continues to deteriorate as the Biden Administration knowingly imports COVID-19 into Texas from across the border—willfully exposing Texans and Americans alike. President Biden has a duty and a responsibility to protect and uphold our nation’s sovereignty, yet he has long-since abdicated his authority to do so. “As the Governor of Texas, I have a responsibility to protect the people of Texas—a responsibility that grows more urgent by the day while the Biden Administration sits on the sidelines. I take very seriously my duties and responsibilities as the Governor of the State of Texas. I have the authority, and duty, under the constitutions of the United States and of Texas to protect Texans and our nation. I also have the authority under long-established emergency response laws to control the movement of people to better contain the spread of a disaster, such as those known to have COVID-19. My duty remains to the people of Texas, and I have no intention of abdicating that. “Until President Biden and his Administration do their jobs to enforce the laws of our nation and protect Americans, the State of Texas will continue to step up to protect our communities and uphold the rule of law.”

As Governor, I have a responsibility to protect the people of Texas—a responsibility that grows more urgent by the day while the Biden Administration is knowingly importing COVID across our southern border.https://t.co/bPlmV6RaLZ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 31, 2021

