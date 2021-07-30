http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0xDB5cLTV5w/

Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Republicans on Friday for working with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“The RINOs in the Senate are delivering a big win by caving to the Radical Democrats on infrastructure,” Trump wrote in a statement sent to reporters.

President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans and Democrats continue trumpeting the bipartisan infrastructure deal, despite no bill text being released to the public after months of negotiations. Seventeen Senate Republicans voted Tuesday to advance the bill, despite the former president repeatedly condemning the effort.

Trump warned Republicans that they would be “steamrolled” by the Democrats with their multi-trillion-dollar budget reconciliation bill.

“Nancy Pelosi has said NO INFRASTRUCTURE until they get everything else,” he wrote. “Infrastructure is just a ‘carrot’ for a massive socialist expansion.”

Trump said the Democrat partisan reconciliation bill would include more tax increases and amnesty for illegal immigrants while rolling back his administration’s tax cuts.

“Why are RINOs so desperate to push bad, Radical Leftist policies?” asked Trump. “And at the same time give a big win to the Democrats.”

Trump also called the bipartisan deal “politically irresponsible” of Senate Republicans for giving President Joe Biden a big win.

“The Democrats will use it to show they can get anything they want from the Republicans,” he wrote.

