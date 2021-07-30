https://noqreport.com/2021/07/30/doublethink-democrats-covid-is-a-threat-to-everyone-open-the-border-to-everyone-with-covid/

Anti-liberty Leftists are currently fomenting their own little authoritarian dilemma. They desperately want to remake the nation into a socialist Utopia in the guise of communist China, Cuba or Venezuela. If they can’t do it by cheating in elections, by increasing their voter fraud abilities in the name of ‘voter rights’ [George Orwell would have been proud of that one]. They will do it by bringing in a whole new set of dependents from all over the world through an open border because reasons.

Reports are that 50,000 ‘Migrants’ have been released in the U.S. and Only 13 % Processed by ICE.

The United States continues to experience its worst border crisis in decades. The open borders policy implemented by the Biden-Harris administration during its first weeks in office, the immediate eliminations of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and the pro-immigration rhetoric promoted by the Democratic duo during their campaign were some of the factors that provoked the surge at the border with Mexico.

Meanwhile, they just can’t let go of the power they acquired with the pandemic their comrades unleashed on the world. Authoritarianism is as authoritarianism does, people who enjoy micromanaging other people’s lives – but not their own – cannot soon give up the control drug. It’s intoxicating for them to have daily press briefings where they get to pontificate how they are saving lives and telling people what they can and cannot do.

The fly in the illegal invasion ointment.

The problem with the anti-liberty left is that both of these goals are completely at odds. They only attained this unearned power because of COVID. But now it’s’ a glaring contradiction that is shredding the credibility of national socialist media. As they scream about the COVID threat while ignoring the illegal invasion.

Try as they might, pretending it’s just a matter of people coming from Central America, the fact is that they are coming in from all over the world. Somehow we’re supposed to feel some guilt over something we supposedly did in the past. But why are we guilty for people wanting to come from Romania or Ghana?

There is clearly no rationale for opening up the country for this kind of illegal invasion. Thus, the national socialist media avoids the subject like the plague or COVID as the case may be.

One last point: Why can’t we send them back?

Anti-liberty Leftists always proceed under the presumption that we can’t send those who have illegally invaded the country, who will turn it into that which they fled. Why is this the case? If someone were to batter down your front door, subsequently allowing people to invade your home. Wouldn’t you be able to have them removed?

Where did the absurd idea arise that if the border is opened and breached that the criminal invaders can stay?

Authoritarian socialists have pushed their lies so much that many don’t even question them. But why is that the case? You cannot simply invade another country and expect to remain forever while destroying the constitutional fabric of what made it great in the first place.

