CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky took to Twitter on Friday to clarify remarks she made during an interview with Bret Baier which were interpreted as, “federally mandating COVID-19 vaccination is something the Biden administration is looking at”:

U.S. CDC DIRECTOR SAYS FEDERALLY MANDATING COVID-19 VACCINATION IS SOMETHING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS LOOKING AT -FOX NEWS INTERVIEW — Berkeley Lovelace (@BerkeleyJr) July 30, 2021

What she really meant was that “there will be no nationwide mandate” and she “was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government.” She reiterated, “There will be no federal mandate”:

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

Here’s the exact question and answer:

.@CDCDirector clarifies comments made to Fox News earlier. Asked by @BretBaier “Are you for mandating the vaccine on a federal level?” Dr Walensky said: “That’s something that I think the administration is looking into.” She says she meant portions of federal govt: https://t.co/a1lXBV8Rqo — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) July 30, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Part 1 of my interview with @CDCDirector Dr. Walensky tonight on #SpecialReport https://t.co/nmdB2EGsrI — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 30, 2021

