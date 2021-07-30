https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/30/dr-rochelle-walensky-forced-to-clarify-her-remarks-on-vaccine-mandates-made-during-her-interview-with-bret-baier/

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky took to Twitter on Friday to clarify remarks she made during an interview with Bret Baier which were interpreted as, “federally mandating COVID-19 vaccination is something the Biden administration is looking at”:

What she really meant was that “there will be no nationwide mandate” and she “was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government.” She reiterated, “There will be no federal mandate”:

Here’s the exact question and answer:

Watch for yourself:

