Facts Matter (July 30): Forensic Audit Starts in Wisconsin; County in PA Refuses to Comply; Georgia Probe

In Pennsylvania, where a forensic audit of the election was previously launched, a county informed the state Senate that they are refusing to comply.

In Georgia, the House Speaker released an official statement calling on Fulton County election officials to conduct an “Independent, forensic probe” of the 2020 election.

In Wisconsin, the head of the Wisconsin Assembly’s election commission has launched a full and comprehensive forensic examination of Wisconsin’s 2020 election. We interview Governor Scott Walker about the problems currently facing the state’s election system.

