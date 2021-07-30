https://100percentfedup.com/far-left-u-of-m-will-require-students-and-staff-to-take-covid-jabeven-online-students-are-being-forced-to-show-proof-of-vaccination/

University of Michigan’s far-left president Dr. Mark Schlissel has mandated that all students and staff members take the COVID jab before they step foot on his campus in the fall.

As part of our commitment to a safe and vibrant Fall semester, today our Ann Arbor, @UMFlint, @UM_Dearborn & @UMichMedicine campuses are taking the critical step to require all faculty, staff & @UMichStudents to be vaccinated against #COVID19. https://t.co/RaijjS2sBQ pic.twitter.com/RS9lntBBdE — Dr. Mark Schlissel (@DrMarkSchlissel) July 30, 2021

In a stunning letter to students and staff, the overreaching liberal president of the university informed them that they would need to be fully vaccinated by August 1st. This is the same university where students were given play-doh and coloring books to deal with their grief over President Trump’s 2016 election win.

In his notification to the students and staff, Dr. Schlissel states that even though 81% of students have received the COVID jab, 81% is not enough for him. He will not be satisfied until 100% of the mostly young people attending college, or those who have the least chance of becoming seriously ill with COVID, are fully vaccinated.

The esteemed Wuhan virus expert, Dr. Schlissel didn’t stop with his demand that all students and staff who plan to be on campus by August 30, must be fully vaccinated—he’s also demanding that students who plan to work remotely (never step foot on campus) must also get the COVID shot. Does COVID now spread online as well?

We asked Dr. Schlissel an important question: Will you also mandate members of their family, co-workers, friends who visit campus, bus & Uber drivers who transport them, bartenders & waitstaff who serve them at local restaurants, UPS & USPS workers who deliver mail to school, potential students visiting campus get COVID jab?

How can you prevent the spread of the “Delta Variant” unless you force the entire world to get the jab?

Will you also mandate members of their family, co-workers, friends who visit campus, bus & Uber drivers who transport them, bartenders & waitstaff who serve them at local restaurants, UPS & USPS workers who deliver mail to school, potential students visiting campus get COVID jab? — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) July 30, 2021

This is the type of behavior we are used to seeing in communist countries, where universities and private companies work hand-in-hand to aid tyrannical government leaders in their efforts to steal our freedoms. Parents and students need to stand up to the communist approach to education in America. We are already PAYING these colleges and universities a small fortune to indoctrinate our children into hating America, we certainly don’t need to be paying them to force our kids to receive an emergency approved vaccination.

