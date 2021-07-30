https://thelibertydaily.com/flashback-before-the-2020-elections-democrats-and-mainstream-media-knew-voting-machines-were-connected-to-the-internet/

One of the most contentious issues of the 2020 election in general and voter fraud in particular is the division between those who have reported on internet-connected voting machines and those who claim there’s no such thing. Democrats and mainstream media have fallen in the latter camp ever since the 2020 election was stolen for Joe Biden and others. They feign righteous indignation over the very thought that voting machines might be connected to the internet and therefore vulnerable to hacking or manipulation.

That’s now. But back in early 2020 before a sudden shift in narrative ahead of the elections, mainstream media was reporting on the vulnerability of internet-connected voting machines and Democrats were leading the charge against this type of voter fraud.

Here’s an excerpt from an article dating back to January, 2020, showing both Democrats and media warning about exactly what happened during the election:

“We kept hearing from election officials that voting machines were never on the internet,” he said. “And we knew that wasn’t true. And so we set out to try and find the voting machines to see if we could find them on the internet, and especially the back-end systems that voting machines in the precinct were connecting to to report their results.” Skoglund and his team developed a tool that scoured the internet to see if the central computers that program voting machines and run the entire election process at the precinct level were online. Once they had identified such systems, they contacted the relevant election officials and also provided the information to reporter Kim Zetter, who published the findings in Vice’s Motherboard in August. The three largest voting manufacturing companies — Election Systems &Software, Dominion Voting Systems and Hart InterCivic — have acknowledged they all put modems in some of their tabulators and scanners. The reason? So that unofficial election results can more quickly be relayed to the public. Those modems connect to cell phone networks, which, in turn, are connected to the internet. The largest manufacturer of voting machines, ES&S, told NBC News their systems are protected by firewalls and are not on the “public internet.” But both Skoglund and Andrew Appel, a Princeton computer science professor and expert on elections, said such firewalls can and have been breached. “AT&T and Verizon and so on try and protect as best they can the security of their phone network from the rest of the internet, but it’s still part of the internet,” Appel explained. “There can still be security holes that allow hackers to get into the phone network.” The 35 systems Skoglund’s team found represent a fraction of total voting systems nationwide, though he believes they only captured a portion of the systems that are or have been online. Earlier this week, Skoglund showed NBC three election systems were still online even after officials had been told they were vulnerable. For election systems to be online, even momentarily, presents a serious problem, according to Appel. “Once a hacker starts talking to the voting machine through the modem, the hacker cannot just change these unofficial election results, they can hack the software in the voting machine and make it cheat in future elections,” he said.

Back in November, less than two weeks after the election was stolen, I had posted an article detailing how Democrats were the ones leading the charge against the potential for voter fraud. They were unflinching in their claims that the voting systems were compromised. Then, suddenly, they stopped pursuing it. The timing was conspicuous… it was just before Joe Biden started winning primaries.

As I noted at NOQ Report:

Ever since the 2016 election, Democrats on Capitol Hill have been pummeling the voting machine industry and the “big three” companies who control it. They held hearings, sent subpoenas, and made demands incessantly. Then, in March, 2020, they suddenly stopped. What changed? Some would say that it’s because the election was near and they didn’t want to cast doubts on the results. But that doesn’t jibe with the fact they were yelling and screaming about it prior to the 2018 midterm elections. In fact, they were demanding answers as close as three days prior to the election. … We believe the vast majority of Democrats and even a few Republicans cut deals to back off their scrutiny in exchange for “help” from voting machine companies like Dominion Voting Systems. The timing was just too convenient. One Democrats, G.K. Butterfield, won the last four elections by 40-points or more. He seemed like he didn’t need any help securing reelection, so he continued to hammer voting machine companies. The result: this year, he won by 9-points. Needless to say, he hasn’t mentioned voting machines ever since.

With audits happening and more coming, it’s imperative that we reexamine the events that happened before, during, and after the 2020 election. As revelations continue to emerge, we must piece it all together to make the case.

