Footage from just three months ago shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declaring the federal government doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccines.

In the video, which comes from an April 29, 2021, press conference, Pelosi remarks she can’t force DC lawmakers to take the vaccine.

FLASHBACK: Last year, Nancy Pelosi said the federal government “cannot require someone to be vaccinated,” saying “it’s a matter of privacy.” pic.twitter.com/J4dozJ51Fb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 30, 2021

“So here’s the thing: We cannot require someone to be vaccinated,” Pelosi said at the time.

Pelosi went on to delineate that even just knowing who is and who isn’t vaccinated would be a violation of privacy.

“That’s just not what we can do, it is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn’t. I can’t go to the Capitol physician and say, ‘Give me the names of people who aren’t vaccinated so I can go encourage them to,’ or make it known to others to encourage them to be vaccinated.”

Fast-forward to late July, and the Biden regime has announced it will require all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, or wear face masks.

Biden has also admitted he’s moving toward making the Covid vaccine compulsory for all US service members.

This despite the fact the vaccine has merely received emergency-use authorization and not formal approval by the FDA.

Where is the Nancy Pelosi from just three months ago?

