World-famous U.S gymnast Simone Biles, wanting to give evidence that what triggered her decision to withdraw from the team final and the individual all-round was a genuine physical issue, posted videos of her practicing on the uneven bars and crashing to the mat when she attempted a dismount.

Biles, who has stated that the reason she withdrew was that she was suffering from the “twisties,” which causes gymnast and divers to feel they are lost in the air, addressed her critics by writing on the first video, which showed her landing on her back, “For anyone saying I quit. I didn’t quit, my mind and body are simply not in sync. As you can see. I don’t think you realize how hard this is on hard/competition surface. Nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health. I’m supposed to do 1 ½ more twists.”

The second video, showing her landing on her feet and then falling, Biles wrote, reacting to claims she should have left the competition earlier, “Almost there but not quite. Still have ½ twist to go. No, this was not happening before I left the USA. It randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning. By that time NO an alternate was not allowed to be placed in my position for you ‘know it alls.’”

“We have 4 on a team for a reason,” she continued. “I chose to not continue competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US. Also for my own safety and health.”

On her IG stories, Simone Biles responds to people who think she “quit” on her team by explaining the “the twisties” she’s been experiencing and what it feels like “not having your mind and body in sync” …. pic.twitter.com/79hN973rkd — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) July 30, 2021

During a Q& A session, Biles called the “twisties” “petrifying,” asserting, “I have experienced them before. They are not fun to deal with. It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync. 10/10 do not recommend. … It’s never transferred to bars and beam before for me it’s strictly like floor and vault. Go figure, the scariest two… this time it’s literally on every event, which sucks… really bad,” according to The Daily Mail.

Four more events await Biles if she decides to compete: the women’s vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. “The first two of those events, vault and bars, are due to take place on Sunday, meaning that Biles would likely need to announce by Saturday whether or not she is planning to take part,” The Daily Mail reported, adding, “Should she opt to withdraw from Sunday’s events, she would still be eligible to compete in the floor exercise and balance beam finals, which are due to take place on Monday and Tuesday respectively.”

After her initial withdrawal, Biles told reporters,“Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. We have to protect our body and our mind. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head. … I feel like I’m also not having as much fun — and this Olympic Games I wanted it to be for myself and it felt like I was still doing for other people — and that hurts my heart that doing what I love has been taken away from me.”

