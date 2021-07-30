https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/30/chip-roy-letter-republicans-fauci-suppressed-covid-19-treatments-hydroxychloroquine-ivermectin/

A group of House Republicans sent a Friday letter to White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci asking if he knew that drugs such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine could have potentially been effective solutions to fighting COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, which was spearheaded by Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and signed by 13 other House Republicans. In it, they ask about any correspondence between Fauci and others in the virology community regarding potential effective solutions to combat COVID-19, specifically focusing on the drugs Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Hydroxychloroquine for emergency use in March 2020, but pulled it months later in June after it concluded that it was ineffective in fighting the virus.

“Recently, a review led by Dr. Pierre Kory, examined trials with Ivermectin as a treatment against COVID. The Kory paper concluded that controlled treatment trials of the drug Ivermectin have found ‘statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance’ against COVID-19,” the letter states.

“Additionally, two early studies that were critical to the dismissal of Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 have been retracted due to a lack of transparency related to the original raw data. This shows that the process for assessing the effectiveness of treatments in the midst of crisis is fraught with tensions and difficulties and transparency is essential,” the letter continues. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Launch COVID-19 Origins Inquiry)

The lawmakers then ask Fauci for a list of information they ask to be provided to them by Aug. 30. The list includes:

Copies of all your communications with The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) related to Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Any documents, notes, or other information that you supplied to NHLBI in their assessment of the effectiveness of Ivermectin.

The NHLBI’s conclusion on the effectiveness of Ivermectin, Chloroquine, and Hydroxychloroquine for treating COVID-19.

A statement of the NIAID’s approach to ensuring that cheap, well-tolerated, and widely accessible medicines are properly assessed for their effectiveness and use in public health crises.

Any and all information, including studies and related data, documents, and correspondence reviewed by NIAID on the effectiveness of antibodies and other immunity achieved through natural infection of COVID-19.

Please further provide any and all information and data pertaining to the immune response from natural infection and current authorized vaccines.

Please further provide if natural immunity does protect previously infected individuals in contrast to individuals who have received immunity through inoculation of an authorized vaccine.

READ THE LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Many Republican lawmakers have called for Fauci’s resignation after thousands of his emails from the beginning of the pandemic were published by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed News. The emails contained comments on wearing masks, the lab leak theory and more. (RELATED: The Top Six Revelations From Anthony Fauci’s Emails)

“America’s most overpaid bureaucrat has been on every side of every public health issue on this pandemic from the very start, including treatments and natural immunity. The American people deserve answers on what Fauci knew and when he knew it, and they deserve to know that every possible tool to combat this virus was assessed without political bias,” an office spokesman for Roy told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Republicans Demand Answers From Fauci, Collins Over Grant To Wuhan Lab)

Former President Donald Trump faced scrutiny during his presidency for touting Hydroxychloroquine as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

The Daily Caller contacted the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

