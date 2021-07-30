https://bongino.com/gov-ron-desantis-to-join-unfiltered-with-dan-bongino/

You don’t want to miss this week’s episode of Unfiltered With Dan Bongino. It’ll be a packed show, with guests including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former DNC Deputy National Press Secretary Jose Aristimuno, Rep. Byron Donalds, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade, and cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright.

Gov. DeSantis will be on to react to the latest mask madness out of the CDC, Rep. Donalds will be discussing Pelosi’s mask mandate, and Wright will be on to talk about spyware. Aristimuno will be the liberal opposition in the show’s “The Rebuttal” debate segment, and Kilmeade will be on for the “Hot Takes” segment.

Unfiltered airs on Fox News at 10PM EST.

As is now standard, Unfiltered crushes its cable news competitors last week, beating CNN and MSNBC combined in total viewers. Unfiltered drew 1.3 million viewers and 202,000 in the 25-54 demo.

And it’ll crush again this week.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

