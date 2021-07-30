https://thelibertydaily.com/house-democrats-want-to-mandate-vaccines-for-members-chip-roy-no-go-straight-to-hell/

Congressman Chip Roy is among the most eloquent speakers in the House of Representatives. His grasp of the spoken language combined with a sharp intellect make his words among the most intriguing to hear. But sometimes, he likes to keep it simple.

Fox News obtained a draft proposal revealing a plan by House Democrats to have the non-partisan Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan mandate vaccines for members. According to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram:

“Fox has obtained a draft copy of a letter crafted by a coalition of House Democrats, which calls on Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan to consider a vaccine requirement for lawmakers and Congressional staff. “The members will also ask for ‘at minimum, twice per week testing for those who are unable to verify positive vaccination status.’ Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) is the lead on the letter. “The draft says that ‘to forego the common-sense decision to require vaccination or frequent testing in the halls of Congress due to partisan pressure would call into question the objectivity of how we make health and safety decisions for this institution and risk Members bringing a deadly virus back to their district. Furthermore, a vaccine requirement issued by the nonpartisan Office of the Attending Physician may even contribute to the depoliticization of the COVID-19 vaccine on Capitol Hill and back home.’”

2) The members will also ask for “at minimum, twice per week testing for those who are unable to vertify positive vaccination status.” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) is the lead on the letter. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 30, 2021

4) “…and risk Members bringing a deadly virus back to their district. Furthermore, a vaccine requirement issued by the nonpartisan Office of the Attending Physician may even contribute to the depoliticization of the COVID-19 vaccine on Capitol Hill and back home.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 30, 2021

Rep. Roy had five words for them:

No. Go straight to hell. https://t.co/9XiWCSo6uu — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 30, 2021

The push to take away our healthcare freedom is happening in institutions across the nation. One does not need to be an “anti-vaxxer” to appreciate the need to halt this draconian agenda that removes choice and stifles liberty.

