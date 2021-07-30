https://www.fox26houston.com/news/houston-police-identify-suspect-in-road-rage-murder-of-teen-after-astros-game

More than three weeks after a road rage shooting in downtown Houston that left a teen dead, Houston police have identified the suspect.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, has now been charged with murder for the July 6 shooting of 17-year-old David Castro who was leaving the Houston Astros game.

Police identified Williams in a tweet Friday afternoon.

HPD previously released a sketch and surveillance footage of what’s believed to be Williams’ vehicle.

The short video clips showed a 2011-13, white, 4-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium package with Venti Ports in the hood, round fog lights and seven-spoke rims driving on Chartres at Rusk and then at Commerce.

Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on July 6 near McCarty Street and East Freeway, though it began on Chartres Street.

The 17-year-old victim was one of two passengers in a pickup truck driven by his father. Police say the father was driving on Chartres Street when he and the driver of a white Buick exchanged gestures.

Police say the suspect followed the father’s pickup truck onto the East Freeway and then onto McCarty Street.

That’s where, authorities say, the suspect fired several shots into the truck. The teen in the pickup truck was shot in the head.

The father reported that he drove to an area near Highway 59 and McGowen Street and called 911. The unidentified teen was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

If you know Williams’ whereabouts, contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or give an anonymous tip for a reward of up to $10,000 from Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

