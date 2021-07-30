https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/30/how-dare-they-daily-beast-journo-has-a-big-problem-with-fox-news-accurate-reporting-on-covid19-deaths-in-washington-dc/

Yesterday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she would be reinstating the indoor masking mandate, requiring that everyone over age 2 wear a mask.

News: DC will again require masks in all indoor settings, starting Saturday. Mayor Bowser’s order will apply to everyone over age 2, vaccinated or unvaccinated. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

Aside from essentially discouraging unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, it also highlighted Bowser’s shockingly slippery grasp on priorities. Because while COVID19 deaths in our nation’s capital are way down:

The NYT Covid death tracker reports that D.C.’s 7-day death average is literally 0.0, and yet the mayor is re-imposing a mandatory mask rule, even for *fully vaccinated* people. Wut? pic.twitter.com/gaNBrwZQ2z — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) July 29, 2021

Violent crime is showing no signs of slowing down.

So it seems both fair and reasonable for the media to point this out. That’s what Fox News is doing.

And the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona apparently has a big problem with that:

How Fox News is covering the pandemic today. pic.twitter.com/ZMw2SiTXPO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 30, 2021

Yeah, how dare Fox News correctly point out that as of late, more people in D.C. have been murdered than have died of COVID19.

You mean… with accuracy? — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 30, 2021

What’s the problem with this? is it false ? — Yosef H (@yossy770) July 30, 2021

No, but it’s inconvenient. And that’s much, much worse.

OMG objective data. What a terrible thing for a media outlet to do! — Mark (@MDS_Tweets) July 30, 2021

Shame on them for Perspectives Against the Narrative! — Wittorical (@Wittorical) July 30, 2021

If they keep reporting inconvenient facts, some people might not even be willing to let the government control their lives. How is this legal? https://t.co/oJzOo4WVin — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 30, 2021

Justin Baragone will not stand for that sort of media malpractice.

I guess you prefer networks that say it’s easier to buy an AR-15 than it is to vote. — 1313B (@1313B65) July 30, 2021

That’s Real Journalism™.

***

