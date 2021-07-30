http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/zsRBKnHGTmw/

“Access to former President Trump’s tax returns is a matter of national security,” Pelosi said. “The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president.”

The efforts to obtain Trump’s personal tax returns had been a priority among activists and Democrats since control of the House switched after the 2018 midterms. Trump was the first major party presidential candidate since Richard Nixon not to release his tax returns, despite multiple promises on the campaign trail and since. At the time, he claimed he would not do so while under audit by the IRS.

Neal, in a news release, said he has maintained for years that the committee’s case is “very strong and the law is on our side” and that he is “glad that the Department of Justice agrees and that we can move forward.”

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, in a news release said the DOJ opinion “sets a dangerous precedent that weaponizes the tax code by giving Congress the dangerous power to rummage through anyone’s private tax returns for purely political reasons.”

“If politicians in Congress can demand, and ultimately make public, the President’s private tax returns, what stops them from doing the same to others they view as a political enemy?” Brady said.

