Hunter Biden proclaimed Thursday it is “courageous” to sell “art” to “anonymous” investors for $500,000.

“Criticism of sharing your art to a wider audience than your friends and family is, ahhh, you know, and at least in my book, it’s, ahhh, a pretty courageous thing to do,” he claimed.

“Absolutely,” one host of Nota Bene Podcast confirmed.

“I guess, ummm, when I really think about it, and I wish other people would kind of think if I was gonna choose something, ummm, to become an artist, and, ummmm, and subject yourself to [criticism], ahhh [isn’t] normal,” Hunter tried to find the right words.

“That’s what it’s about,” Hunter continued. “Is to have the courage to kinda go out there and do that, and, you know, I could just stay my studio and paint for myself, and, ahhh, and, and, and I ultimately do do that.”

“But it’s kind of, ummm, exciting to know that there’s audience, and for that audience to be able to have their own interpretation of what your painting means to them,” he said. “I think it’s a great thing for an artist.” Hunter went on to say that “all great, great art, truly great art is political in nature, in some ways” before dismissing his father’s position as President of the United States. “And I don’t sense [that] about the politics my dad is involved in,” he said. Meanwhile, Hunter is slated to host two art shows this fall with an art dealer which has strong ties to communist China, while his father served as vice president — making deals with Chinese officials and cashing in tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oligarch-owned oil and gas company, despite having no experience in the energy sector. Art critics, CNN, and politicians have said they are concerned about Hunter’s “grift.” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) introduced legislation Wednesday to block the “shameless grift” of selling “art” to “anonymous” investors. But White House press secretary Jen Psaki has claimed Hunter’s meeting with potential “anonymous” art buyers is “reasonable” and that Hunter “is not involved in the sale or discussions about the sale of his art,” and that Hunter will not be “informed” of “who is purchasing his art.” Psaki, however, could not identify any “procedures” to ensure Hunter Biden’s “art” sales to “anonymous” investors were ethical. Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer, however, told Breitbart News the proposal as an utterly “absurd” solution. “Their solution of transparency is to actually hide who is engaged in the transaction. It’s ludicrous,” he said.

